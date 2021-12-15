3-tier security on Victory Day, Bangabandhu birth centenary: RAB

On the occasion of the Victory Day and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken three-tier security measures.

"Three-dimensional security arrangements covering water, land and air will be ensured on the occasion of the Victory Day and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu," said a RAB statement today.

Public gatherings and cultural programmes across the country including National Memorial, National Parade Square, South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and Dhaka University will be held on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

"Victory Day security measures have been taken by reviewing all types of risks and the RAB has also strengthened its security on the occasion of Victory Day by coordinating with other law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies and local administrations," the statement added.

It said the anti-crime elite forces are working to implement all kinds of law and order directives already issued on the occasion of Victory Day and birth centenary.

The RAB's intelligence and operational activities have been intensified all over the country and security has also been ensured by increasing number of white-clothes and uniformed patrols by deploying adequate members of law enforcers around the important places.

The cyber monitoring team will also ensure security through online surveillance, the statement said.

In addition to strengthening the patrol, check posts have been set up at various places across the country. Besides, sweeping activities are being conducted by dog squad and bomb squads at important places.

The RAB's intelligence surveillance and security have been beefed up at all places across the country, including VVIPs/VIPs movements and places where foreign dignitaries and diplomats scheduled to gather.

Necessary security has been ensured in the university area and other important areas where crowds will gather to avoid untoward incidents.

Helicopters of RAB Special Forces and RAB Air Wing have been prepared to deal with any possible untoward situation. Necessary security and preventive measures have been taken to collect advance intelligence information to prevent any kind of sabotage or violence.