3 students injured in blast in Dhaka

Three students have sustained burn injuries in a blast that took place in the capital's Tejkunipara area tonight.

The injured -- Yasin, Jitu, and another unidentified person -- have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The blast damaged two rooms rented by the bachelors.

It is suspected the explosion took place due to methane gas accumulation in a storeroom located immediately above a bathroom, said Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, chief of bomb disposal unit of detective branch (DB) of police.

A bomb disposal unit is on the way to the spot, added Rahmat Ullah.