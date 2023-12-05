3-storey building tilts in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 03:10 pm

The incident was reported around 12:30pm on 5 December and a fire service rescue team rushed to the spot to vacate the building for its residents’ safety. Photo: TBS
The incident was reported around 12:30pm on 5 December and a fire service rescue team rushed to the spot to vacate the building for its residents’ safety. Photo: TBS

A three-story building in the Saraipara area of Uttar Pahartali of Chattogram tilted during piling for the construction of drains under the city's drainage project today.

The incident occurred at around 12:30pm on Tuesday (5 December), Agrabad Fire Station Officer Udayan Chakma told The Business Standard.

A fire service unit rushed to the spot after receiving information that the building had collapsed, he added.

"The upper part of two three-story buildings side by side in the Saraipara area has been damaged. It appears that one building has fallen on top of the other. Six families are living in the building. Police urged residents of the building to evacuate safely," the official said.

Earlier, on 25 November, a 4-storey building in Raufabad Housing Society in Bayezid area of the city got tilted.

