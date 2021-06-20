3 special trains launched in Gazipur to ease traffic jam

Bangladesh Railways has launched three special train services from Uttara to Chandna Chowrasta in Gazipur to alleviate traffic congestion and misery on the 12-km highway.

The special service was started on Sunday morning by launching the Turag Express train.

Rezaul Karim, station master at Joydebpur railway junction, said that the Turag Express will be operated from Joydebpur to Dhaka at 7:15 am, Tangail Commuter at 8:30 am and Demu train at 5:00 pm.

Considering Covid-19 situation, half of the seats are left vacant and each ticket is being given at Tk 15-45.

Although the Turag Express left for Dhaka a little late on the first day, passengers are happy with the service to avoid traffic jams.

The President of Gazipur Passenger Community Shamsul Haque expressed his gratitude for the launching of the special train.

However, he demanded an increase the number of seats, tickets and bogies in these trains.