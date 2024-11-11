3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, welfare and education

The government has appointed three people as special assistants to advisers of the ministries of home affairs, health and welfare and education. 

Khoda Baksh Chowdhury, Dr Sayedur Rahman, Professor Dr M Aminul Islam are being appointed as per the rank of the state minister. 

The order will be effective immediately, according to a gazette issued by the Cabinet Division on Sunday (10 November). 

According to the notification, while holding the post of special assistant, they also have salary, allowances and benefits of a state minister. 

Special assistant / government / State Minister

