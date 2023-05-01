3 siblings dead in Sirajganj road accident

Two brothers and a sister were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an ambulance on Dhaka-Bogura Highway in Raiganj upazila of Sirajganj on Monday evening.

Mashiur Rahman, 40, his brother Abdul Baten, 38, and their sister Ranu Akter, 22, were offspring of Manik Uddin of Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately.

SM Badrul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway police station, said the accident occurred around 6pm when the Bogura-bound bus from Dhaka collided with the capital-bound ambulance carrying patients from Panchagarh on the highway in Ghurka area, leaving the trio dead on the spot and two others including the ambulance driver injured.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Upazila Health Complex where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The bodies were fetched at the police station and will be handed over to their family after legal procedure, the OC added.