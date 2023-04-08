3 shops including Shwapno outlet fined Tk1.12 lakh over irregularities

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined Tk1.12 lakh to three shops, including an outlet of Shwapno Super Shop, in Chattogram city for various irregularities like selling buffalo meat as beef at high prices.

The DNCRP Chattogram Deputy Director Mohammad Foyez Ullah and Assistant Director Md Anisur Rahman led the raids in the Khulshi area of ​​the city on Saturday.

At the Khulshi outlet of Shwapno, consumer rights officials have found evidence of selling sugar at a higher price than the government-set price. Besides, they were selling Sonali chicken mixed with native chicken, according to the DNCRP.

For the aforesaid irregularities, the super shop has been fined Tk1 lakh.

During the drive in the Jhautala market, a meat shop owned by one Sohag was fined Tk10,000 for selling buffalo meat, labelling it as beef. Another shop in the same market was fined Tk2,000 for not displaying the price list.

Mohammad Foyez Ullah, deputy director of DNCRP, told TBS that the operation was conducted as part of regular market surveillance.