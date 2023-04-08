3 shops including Shwapno outlet fined Tk1.12 lakh over irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

3 shops including Shwapno outlet fined Tk1.12 lakh over irregularities

The drives are going on as part of regular market surveillance, a DNCRP official says

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 06:46 pm
3 shops including Shwapno outlet fined Tk1.12 lakh over irregularities

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined Tk1.12 lakh to three shops, including an outlet of Shwapno Super Shop, in Chattogram city for various irregularities like selling buffalo meat as beef at high prices.

The DNCRP Chattogram Deputy Director Mohammad Foyez Ullah and Assistant Director Md Anisur Rahman led the raids in the Khulshi area of ​​the city on Saturday.

At the Khulshi outlet of Shwapno, consumer rights officials have found evidence of selling sugar at a higher price than the government-set price. Besides, they were selling Sonali chicken mixed with native chicken, according to the DNCRP.

For the aforesaid irregularities, the super shop has been fined Tk1 lakh.

During the drive in the Jhautala market, a meat shop owned by one Sohag was fined Tk10,000 for selling buffalo meat, labelling it as beef. Another shop in the same market was fined Tk2,000 for not displaying the price list.

Mohammad Foyez Ullah, deputy director of DNCRP, told TBS that the operation was conducted as part of regular market surveillance.

Top News

fined / Chattagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

7h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

7h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

4h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

5h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

7h | TBS Markets
Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

Bangabandhu national stadium being renovated

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula