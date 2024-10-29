3 sentenced to death for killing mother, daughter in Habiganj in 2021

A Habiganj court today (29 October) sentenced three people to death in a case filed for killing a woman and her daughter in 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Yeasir Arafat handed down the punishment.

The condemned convicts are Manir Mia, 22, son of Mahib Ullah, Amir Hossain, 35, son of Alamgir Mia and Abdul Hannan, son of Tenu Mia of Bahubal upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, the convicts stormed into the house of Sanjit Chandra at Putijuri in Bahubal upazila in a bid to commit robbery on 17 March 2021.

Being resisted, they killed Anjalai Malakar, 35, wife of Sanjit, and her eight-year-old daughter, Puja Malakar and managed to flee the scene.

Sanjit filed a case with Bahubal Police Station the following day.

Meanwhile, Prajit Sarkar, investigating officer of the case submitted a chargesheet against the three accused.