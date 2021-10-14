3 reportedly killed in Chandpur following Cumilla incident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 12:08 pm

Representational image: Collected
Representational image: Collected

Three people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur following the tensions triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla. 

Clashes took place on different Durga Puja mandaps in the district's Hajiganj upazila on Wednesday night, BBC Bangla quoted Hajiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Harunur Rashid in their report.

In a bid to maintain law and order, local authorities imposed Section 144 prohibiting any kind of public gathering soon after the incidents.

A press note was issued by the Press Information Department addressing the incident on Wednesday. 

It said, "The news of demeaning the holy Quran in Cumilla has come to the notice of the government and it is being investigated." 

Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan, in an emergency announcement, said, "Don't take law into your own hands. Everyone should maintain religious harmony and peace."

"Anyone involved in destroying religious harmony [in the country] must be brought under the ambit of law and arrangements be made to give proper punishment," the state minister added.
 

Cumilla / Chandpur

