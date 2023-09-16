3 potato traders fined Tk15,000 in Habiganj

A team of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Saturday realised Tk15,000 as fine from three traders for selling potatoes at higher prices and not providing vouchers to buyers during a drive at Chashi markets in the district town.

The Ministry of Commerce for the first time in the country fixed the prices of three agricultural produces - potato, onion and egg. The maximum retail price of potato has been fixed at Tk35-36 per kilogram (kg) while the maximum retail price of local onion at Tk64-65 per kg.

On the other hand, according to the information of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the price of each egg has been fixed at Tk12 per piece.

Sources said the DNCRP team, led by assistant director Devanand Sinha, conducted the drives at M/S Madina Banijaloy, M/S Ekta Banijaloy and M/S Shaheen Store and fined Tk5,000 each for violation of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.

Members of the law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation.

The DNCPR drive would continue in the district, assistant director of DNCRP Devanand Sinha said.