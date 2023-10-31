3 policemen hacked amid clash between BNP, AL activists in N’ganj

At least 20 people, including three policemen, were injured in a clash among BNP picketers, police and Awami League activists.

The clashes took place in the Panchrukhi Bazar area of the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway on Tuesday between 8:30am to 10:00am.

The three injured policemen are Inspector Humayun Kabir, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Md Matin and constable Md Nurul, confirmed Narayanganj Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abir Hossain.

He said constable Nurul's condition was critical. He was hacked on the head with a sharp weapon.

Inspector Humayun Kabir's right hand was hacked a few times and his left hand was broken after being beaten.

ASI Mateen was hit with sticks and bricks.

Nurul was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and the other two to a private hospital in Rupganj.

From there, Inspector Humayun Kabir will be sent to National Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute in the capital.

Meanwhile, the district police said that the situation is currently under control.

Police have been deployed in the area and three arrests have been made from the spot.