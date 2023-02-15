3 pillion riders killed in Tangail road accident

Three people, including a biker and two pillion riders, have died as the motorcycle carrying them collided with a speeding car on Tangail-Mymensingh Highway.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Mia, 22, Sona Mia, 22 and Alamgir Hossain, 30, all hailing from Tangail's Madhupur upazila.

The accident occurred around 10:30pm on Tuesday (14 February) in the Haripur area of Ghatail upazila.

According to police and locals, the Ghatail-bound motorcycle was returning from Tangail when it collided head-on with a car from the opposite direction, leaving three people dead on the spot.

The vehicle involved in the accident is yet to be identified, Ghatail police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Azaharul Islam told The Business Standard.

"The bodies of the victims will be handed over to their respective families after completing the legal procedure," he said.

No cases have been filed as of yet, the OC added.