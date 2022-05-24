3 orgs protest destruction of jhum land in Bandarban

Three organisations held a press conference in Chattogram protesting the destruction of Mro and Tripura communities' jhum land and orchards in Bandarban's Lama.

Chattogram Sochetan Nagorik Samaj, Chittagong University Jumma Student Family and Hill Cultural Forum held the conference at Chattogram Press Club Tuesday (24 May) protesting the incident.

The organisations put forward a seven-point demand including the return of land to the indigenous people.

Advocate Bhulan Lal Bhowmik, convener of Chattogram Sochetan Nagorik Samaj, read out a written statement at the press conference.

The written statement claimed that in February and March, the Lama Rubber Company hired Rohingyas and cut down trees in the hills of Mro and Tripura communities.

Later on 26 April, the hills were set on fire. Now the residents of the three neighbourhoods are not able to sow the seeds even though the jhum crop season is near.

The seven-point demands include immediate return of 400 acres of land in Mro-Tripura para for farming, compensation for loss of orchards, paddy fields and crematoriums in the affected neighbourhoods, compensation from the accused rubber company and swift retrial of the perpetrators, immediate arrest and trial of land grabbers, provision of necessary agricultural assistance and ensuring safe schooling of Mro and Tripura students.