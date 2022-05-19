3 Moulvibazar men sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

3 Moulvibazar men sentenced to death for crimes against humanity

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) 1 has sentenced three Moulvibazar men to death for committing crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971.

A three member tribunal headed by ICT Chairman Justice Shahinur Islam pronounced the verdict on Thursday (19 May).

The other members of the tribunal are Justice Abu Ahmed Jamadar and KM Hafizul Alam. 

The three convicted are Abdul Aziz alias Habul, of Pakhiala village; Abdul Mannan alias Monai Miah, of Taradaram village; and Abdul Matin of Barlekha Upazila in Moulvibazar.

Abdul Aziz is still absconding while the other two are in jail. 

The court sentenced all the three accused to death as the five charges brought against the accused in the case were proved. A summary of 240 pages was read before the verdict was announced. 

Defendant's lawyer Abdus Sattar Paloyan was present in the court when the verdict was announced. On the other hand, Prosecutor Sabina Yasmin Khan Munni represented the state.

The tribunal had fixed Thursday as the hearing date for the verdict on 17 May. The case was awaiting verdict after the tribunal heard both sides on 12 April.

