3 motorcyclists killed in Dhaka road accident

Bangladesh

BSS
14 April, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2022, 03:02 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Three motorcyclists, including a women, were killed when a speeding covered van hit their motorbike in front of the Amir Complex adjacent to Azampur Bus stand in Uttara early Thursday morning.

Shah Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman Illius, officer-in-charge (OC) of Uttara-West police station under Uttara division, said the accident occurred when at around 5:30am.

"Bike riders Enamul and Hanufa were killed on the spot and another seriously injured as the motorcycle fell off the road.

Later, the injured was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The three bodies are now at the DMCH morgue awaiting autopsy.

