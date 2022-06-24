3 more unions inundated in Habiganj 

The flood situation in Habiganj has remained unchanged with three more unions inundated in the last 24 hours. 

According to the government data, 24,190 people have been marooned in 54 unions of seven upazilas of the district .

The affected upazilas are Baniachong, Ajmiriganj, Lakhai, Nabiganj, Madhabpur, Habiganj Sadar and Bahubal.

In addition, 83,330 more people were affected by the floods. 

The government has distributed 415 tonnes of rice, Tk15 lakh in cash and 3,400 packets of dry food among the flood-hit people of Habiganj.

So far, 21,200 people have taken shelter at 343 centres in the district. 

