3 more marine academies to be set up: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
05 September, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 02:25 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Marine Academy. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Marine Academy. Photo: Collected

Three more marine academies will be established across the country as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, says State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

Khalid made the announcement during a meeting with the Bangladesh Marine Academy held at the Secretariat on Monday. 

He said, "There are total five marine academies – Barishal, Rangpur, Sylhet and Pabna and Chattogram – in the country. 

"Three more will be set up soon following the instructions of the premier."

"We want to create more skilled sailors. This will result in a substantial amount of foreign exchange earnings. 

"The newly established four marine academies – in Barisal, Rangpur, Sylhet and Pabna – have many challenges. They must be overcome," he added.

Bangladesh Marine Academy / Shipping Ministry / State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

