3 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB

Three more devotees died at the Ijtema venue in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night, taking the death toll to 10.

The deceased were identified as Nousher Ali, 65, son of Shamser Ali of Sherpur district, A Kader, 55, son of Belayet Hossain of Bhola district and Swadhin, son of Hossain Ahmed of Netrakona district.

So far, 10 people including a policeman died till Saturday morning during the first phase of Ijtema.

Earlier, seven people died on the Ijtema ground. Of them, three died on the way to the Ijtema venue.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 70, son of Abul Hossain, Ekhlas Mia, 68, son of Abdus Sobhan of Netrakona, Shah Alam, 60, son of Najir Ahmed of Bhola district, Matiur Rahman, 60 of Jamalpur district, Yunus Mia, 60 of Brahmanbaria district, Zaman Mia, 40 of Chapainawabganj and Hasanuzzaman, 30, sub-inspector.

Habibullah Raihan, coordinator of Biswa Ijtema media cell and Dr Jahangir Alam, supervisor of Tongi Shaheed Ahsanullah Master General Hospital confirmed the deaths.

The first phase of 57th Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest global Muslim gatherings, entered its second day today in Tongi with continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah's divine names and sermons.

