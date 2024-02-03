3 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

Bangladesh

UNB
03 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 01:41 pm

Related News

3 more devotees die at Ijtema venue

Earlier yesterday, seven people died on the Ijtema ground

UNB
03 February, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 01:41 pm
File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB
File photo of devotees gathered at Ijtema ground in Tongi. Photo: UNB

Three more devotees died at the Ijtema venue in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night, taking the death toll to 10.

The deceased were identified as Nousher Ali, 65, son of Shamser Ali of Sherpur district, A Kader, 55, son of Belayet Hossain of Bhola district and Swadhin, son of Hossain Ahmed of Netrakona district.

So far, 10 people including a policeman died till Saturday morning during the first phase of Ijtema.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, seven people died on the Ijtema ground. Of them, three died on the way to the Ijtema venue.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sattar, 70, son of Abul Hossain, Ekhlas Mia, 68, son of Abdus Sobhan of Netrakona, Shah Alam, 60, son of Najir Ahmed of Bhola district, Matiur Rahman, 60 of Jamalpur district, Yunus Mia, 60 of Brahmanbaria district, Zaman Mia, 40 of Chapainawabganj and Hasanuzzaman, 30, sub-inspector.

Habibullah Raihan, coordinator of Biswa Ijtema media cell and Dr Jahangir Alam, supervisor of Tongi Shaheed Ahsanullah Master General Hospital confirmed the deaths.

The first phase of 57th Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest global Muslim gatherings, entered its second day today in Tongi with continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah's divine names and sermons.
 

Top News

Ijtema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pangas, stripped almost to their bones, are available at the fish market in Jatrabari. Photo: Nayem Ali

When fish bones become a last resort

1h | Panorama
Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

Vietnam: A magical experience of food, lantern festivals and supreme hospitality

17h | Explorer
Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

1d | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

Why is it difficult to handle the temptation of the watch?

2h | Videos
Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

Managers who are known for their spending in the transfer market

16h | Videos
What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

1d | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos