3 more bodies retrieved from Padma River after boat sinks in C'nawabganj

Bodies of three more people were retrieved from the Padma River on Wednesday following the boat capsize in the river in Sadar upazila of Chapainawabganj on Tuesday.

With this, the death toll rose to four.

The deceased--Nizam Uddin, 57, and Abdur Rahman, 62, were residents of Alatuli Chhoyrashia area under Sadar upazila, and Pakhi, 14, was from Char Devinagar area of the same upazila.

Both Sadar police station's Officer-in-charge Sajjad Hossain and Alatuli Union Parishad Chairman Joynal Abedin confirmed the development, saying that the divers of Fire Service and Civil Defence department and locals recovered the three bodies from Harma area under the upazila and Sarengpur area under Godagari upazila of Rajshahi in the river from 4pm to 4:30pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, a boat carrying seven to eight people capsized in the river due to a heavy storm in Raninagar Tikar Parr area.

All the people except the four managed to swim ashore. Later the body of one Enamul Hoque was recovered by locals from the river.