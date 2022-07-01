3 more Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia in 2 days

Three more Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims have died in Saudi Arabia's Makkah in the last three days, according to Bangladesh Hajj Management Portal.

Fatema Begum, 60, was from Dhaka, Rafiqul Islam, 47, from Sirajganj, and Md Abdul Gafur Miah, 62, from Tangail.

Fatema and Rafiqul died Thursday and Gafur Tuesday in Makkah, according to the hajj management portal.

The causes of their deaths could not be immediately determined, it added.

Nine Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims, including three women, died in Saudi Arabia from 11-30 June this year.

This year's hajj will start on 6 July and 60,256 Bangladeshis will be able to perform the pilgrimage.