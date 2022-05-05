3 more arrested over New Market clashes

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three others in the incident of clashes between New Market traders and Dhaka College students.

They have been arrested from Shariatpur and Cox's Bazar, confirmed RAB legal and media wing Assistant Director ASP ANM Imran today.

One of them was arrested in connection with the death of two people during the clashes on 19 April and the two others were arrested on charges of starting the clash.

The arestees were identified as Moazzem Hossain Shojib, 23, Mehedi Hasan Bappi, 21 and Md Mahmudul Hasan Siam, 21, confirmed RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin during a press briefing at 11am on Thursday.

From left to right - Md Moazzem Hossain Shojib, 23, Mehedi Hasan Bappi, 21 and Md Mahmudul Hasan Siam, 21. Photo: RAB

The two fastfood shop workers who initiated the clash at New Marker - Moazzem Hossain Shojib and Mehedi Hasan Bappi – were arrested from Cox's Bazar.

According to their initial testimonies, both of them worked at Welcome Fastfood. On 18 April they got into a conflict with the staff of Capital Fastfood regarding setting up tables for selling Iftar items.

They then called some miscreants for help. Some 10-15 people showed up and started beating up the staff of Capital Fastfood around 11:30pm, said Khandaker Al Moin.

As the staff of other shops started resisting the assault, many were injured from both sides. Further clashes ensued on the next morning.

Following the incident, Shojib and Bappi fled to Cox's Bazar and cut their hair in a bid to hide their identity.

They also tried to get jobs at the residential hotels there, added the RAB official.

On the otherhand, Md Mahmudul Hasan Siam, 21, who was seen hitting the deliveryman Nahid with local weapons on CCTV footage, was arrested from Shariatpur.

Nahid was taken to Dhaka Medical College in a critical condition where he later succumbed to this death.

On the night of 18 April, deadly clashes erupted between Dhaka College students and New Market traders, which spilled over into the next day, leaving Nahid and shopkeeper Morsalin dead, and at least 50 injured.

Five cases, including two murder cases, were lodged so far.

On 22 April, police arrested one of the main accused in one of the cases, former president of Dhaka New Market thana BNP Advocate Maqbool Hossain.

On 28 April, police arrested five students of Dhaka College in connection with the beating and hacking of delivery man Nahid Mia to death during the New market clashes on 19 April.

A Dhaka court placed each of the students on a 2-day remand.

The students are Md Abdul Kaiyum, 24, (4th year), Palash Mia, 24, (final year), Mahmood Irfan, 24, (4th year), Junaid Bugdadi, 19, (first year) and Foysal Islam, 24.