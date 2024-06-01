3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarbans begins today

A three-month ban on fishing and tourism in the Sundarbans started today to ensure the safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals.

Movement of all types of vessels including boats, fishing trawlers in the rivers and canals as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will remain suspended from 1 June to 31 August, said the forest officials.

No local or foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the forest during the period.

According to the Forest Department, 251 species of fish release eggs during this monsoon. So fishing will not be allowed in the forest during the time.

Besides, the ban will be applicable for safe breeding of 315 species of birds, 35 species of reptiles and 42 types of mammals.

The authorities think the breeding by the fish and different species of animals will be obstructed due to the sound of operating water vehicles in the water bodies.

No tourists will be allowed to visit the country's lone wildlife breeding centre 'Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre' and 11 other tourist spots.

Hawlader Azad Kabir, in-charge of the Karamjal Breeding Centre, said ignoring the matter of revenue earning the government took the ban initiative to increase the beautification of the forest and ensure the safe breeding of fish and animals.

He said tough action would be taken if the restriction was ignored.

Earlier, the forest officials, so far, recovered 127 deer and four wild boar carcasses from different areas of the Sundarbans during the aftermath of the super cyclone 'Remal', Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of the Forest (CF) department in Khulna Circle confirmed to BSS today.

The violent storm destroyed massive infrastructures, huge trawlers, and numerous trees, washed away water basins, and intruded saline water into over 80 sweet water ponds, destroying the abode of the wild animals, he added.