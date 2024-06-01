3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarbans begins today

Bangladesh

BSS
01 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 01:54 pm

Related News

3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarbans begins today

Movement of all types of vessels including boats, fishing trawlers in the rivers and canals as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will remain suspended from 1 June to 31 August.

BSS
01 June, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 01:54 pm
3-month ban on fishing, tourism in Sundarbans begins today

A three-month ban on fishing and tourism in the Sundarbans started today to ensure the safe breeding and movement of fish and wild animals.

Movement of all types of vessels including boats, fishing trawlers in the rivers and canals as well as the entry of fishermen and honey collectors will remain suspended from 1 June to 31 August, said the forest officials.

No local or foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the forest during the period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the Forest Department, 251 species of fish release eggs during this monsoon. So fishing will not be allowed in the forest during the time.

Besides, the ban will be applicable for safe breeding of 315 species of birds, 35 species of reptiles and 42 types of mammals.

The authorities think the breeding by the fish and different species of animals will be obstructed due to the sound of operating water vehicles in the water bodies.

No tourists will be allowed to visit the country's lone wildlife breeding centre 'Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Centre' and 11 other tourist spots.

Hawlader Azad Kabir, in-charge of the Karamjal Breeding Centre, said ignoring the matter of revenue earning the government took the ban initiative to increase the beautification of the forest and ensure the safe breeding of fish and animals.

He said tough action would be taken if the restriction was ignored.

Earlier, the forest officials, so far, recovered 127 deer and four wild boar carcasses from different areas of the Sundarbans during the aftermath of the super cyclone 'Remal', Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of the Forest (CF) department in Khulna Circle confirmed to BSS today.

The violent storm destroyed massive infrastructures, huge trawlers, and numerous trees, washed away water basins, and intruded saline water into over 80 sweet water ponds, destroying the abode of the wild animals, he added.

Sundarban / Sundarban ban / Forest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

6h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

The first U.S. president to face criminal sentencing

45m | Videos
The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

4h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

5h | Videos