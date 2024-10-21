3 members of a family shot dead in Rohingya camp

Three members of a family were gunned down by unidentified individuals at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early today (21 October).

The deceased were Ahammad Hossain, 65, his son Syedul Amin, 28, and daughter Asma Begum, 15.

They were residents of camp No-17 of X-block, confirmed Additional DIG Md. Iqbal, commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

Ukhiya police station's Officer-in-Charge Arif said they are investigating to identify the killers.