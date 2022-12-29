3 members of a family killed in Faridpur road accident

Three members of a family, including a mother and two daughters, were killed and six others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Faridpur this morning.

The deceased are identified as Labni Akhtar, 38, her daughters Suraiya, 17 and Zainab, 3, all from Atadi village of the Bhanga upazila in Faridpur.

The incident took place at around 10am on Thursday near Suadi area of the district's Chandra union on the highway, Shibchar Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Md Abu Nayeem confirmed.

According to locals and police sources, a Bhanga-bound speeding car rammed a truck from the back leaving one of its riders Laboni Akter dead on the spot.

Critically injured two daughters of Laboni Akter, Suraiya and Zainab, were first rushed to the upazila health complex. Suraiya breathed her last there. Later, 3 years old Zainab also passed away soon after she was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital (BSMMC) in Faridpur.

OC Abu Nayeem said the dead bodies have been kept in the morgue of BSMMC. Meanwhile, legal action in this regard is underway.