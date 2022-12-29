3 members of a family killed in Faridpur road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 03:01 pm

Related News

3 members of a family killed in Faridpur road accident

TBS Report
29 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 03:01 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three members of a family, including a mother and two daughters, were killed and six others were injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Faridpur this morning. 

The deceased are identified as Labni Akhtar, 38, her daughters Suraiya, 17 and Zainab, 3, all from Atadi village of the Bhanga upazila in Faridpur.

The incident took place at around 10am on Thursday near Suadi area of the district's Chandra union on the highway, Shibchar Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Md Abu Nayeem confirmed. 

According to locals and police sources, a Bhanga-bound speeding car rammed a truck from the back leaving one of its riders Laboni Akter dead on the spot.

Critically injured two daughters of Laboni Akter, Suraiya and Zainab, were first rushed to the upazila health complex. Suraiya breathed her last there. Later, 3 years old Zainab also passed away soon after she was taken to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital (BSMMC) in Faridpur.

OC Abu Nayeem said the dead bodies have been kept in the morgue of BSMMC. Meanwhile, legal action in this regard is underway.

road accident / Faridpur road crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Shiyo: An inventive scheme to spread card payments everywhere

8h | Panorama
Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh in the era of metrorail: Beyond just a communication infrastructure

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What fracking can tell us about the future of fusion 

6h | Panorama
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

20h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

18h | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

18h | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh