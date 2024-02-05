3 madrasah students die in Mymensingh road crash while returning from Ijtema

Bangladesh

UNB
05 February, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 04:33 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Three students of a madrasah died and 15 others sustained injuries in a road accident when they were returning to Myemensingh from Tongi's Biswa Ijtema venue by a truck on Sunday night.

The deceased - Nayeem, 13, Sanaullah Sajal, 19, and Fazlul Huq - were students of Jamia Islamia Darus Sunnah Qawmi Madrasah of Bhaluka upazila.

Of them, Nayeem hailed from the district's Gafargaon upazila while the rest from Bhaluka upazila.

Bhaluka Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Jahangir Alam said a total of 30 students of the madrasah went to the Ijtema venue in Tongi to join Akheri Munajat.

After the munajat, when the students were returning home by the truck it overturned at Dalibari intersection around 11:30 pm, leaving Nayeem dead on the spot and 17 others injured, he said.

The injured were first taken to Bhaluka upazila health complex and later shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) when their condition deteriorated, he said.

Sanaullah succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the MMCH, he said, adding that Fazlul also died on way to Dhaka from the hospital early Monday.

