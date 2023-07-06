3 lakh vehicles violate traffic signals in Gulshan in 1 month

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 09:21 pm

Related News

3 lakh vehicles violate traffic signals in Gulshan in 1 month

TBS Report
06 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 09:21 pm
3 lakh vehicles violate traffic signals in Gulshan in 1 month

Around three lakh cars have violated traffic signals in Gulshan-2 area of the capital in the last one month, according to the Dhaka North City Corporation. 

"Vehicle movement is being monitored through a system using artificial intelligence (AI) on a trial basis at Gulshan-2 intersection. What we have found by monitoring the traffic in this area for the past month is appalling." said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam at the "First Road Safety Media Workshop," on Thursday.

Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety organised the programme at Nagar Bhaban.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said the data will be presented to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on 11 July. 

"If the ministry decides, an AI-based traffic control system will be introduced in Gulshan area in coordination with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Traffic Division," he added.

traffic signal / DNCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

14h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

3h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

5h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

12h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?