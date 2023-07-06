3 lakh vehicles violate traffic signals in Gulshan in 1 month

Around three lakh cars have violated traffic signals in Gulshan-2 area of the capital in the last one month, according to the Dhaka North City Corporation.

"Vehicle movement is being monitored through a system using artificial intelligence (AI) on a trial basis at Gulshan-2 intersection. What we have found by monitoring the traffic in this area for the past month is appalling." said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam at the "First Road Safety Media Workshop," on Thursday.

Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety organised the programme at Nagar Bhaban.

Mayor Atiqul Islam said the data will be presented to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on 11 July.

"If the ministry decides, an AI-based traffic control system will be introduced in Gulshan area in coordination with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Traffic Division," he added.