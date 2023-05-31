3 labourers killed in landslide beside under-construction bridge in Faridpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 05:46 pm

Three labourers were killed and four others were injured when a pile of soil next to an under-construction bridge collapsed in Jamaddar Dangi area of Faridpur's Sadarpur upazila.

The incident took place around 1pm Wednesday (31 May), Sadarpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ahsan Mahmud Russell confirmed The Business Standard.

The deceased are Antor Sheikh, 22, Julhas Mir, 20, and Jabed Khan, 23.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Sadarpur.

Sadarpur police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Subrata Goldar said, during the construction work of a bridge in Jamaddar Dangi area of Sadarpur, the soil on the side of the bridge collapsed.

"Three people died on the spot due to the landslide. Four other construction workers were also injured in the incident," he added.

Being informed, police immediately went to the spot and carried out rescue operations, the OC said, adding that legal action is being taken in this regard. 

