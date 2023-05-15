3 laborers die while working in salt field as Cyclone Mocha hit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 01:46 pm

Representational image
Representational image

Three labourers died while working in the salt field in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar as Cyclone Mocha hit the area yesterday. 

"Three workers of the salt field died due to cold-related illness while working as Cyclone Mocha hit the area. Besides, 11 workers have been treated in the hospital," Maheshkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pranab Chowdhury told The Business Standard. 

Chairman of Hoanak Union Parishad, Mir Kashem Chowdhury said, "They died on Sunday (May 14) night. The deceased have been identified as Ridwan, 35, son of Abul Fazal of Kalagazir Para village of Hoanak Union of Upazila, Muhammad Neshar, 32, son of Aktar Kabir of Panirchhara village and Md Ansar, son of deceased Matin of Panirchhara Barghar para."

"On Sunday (14 May) morning, 40-50 workers went to the salt field to remove polythene and salt. Meanwhile, the workers were working in the rain when the cyclone started raining. Among them, several workers fell ill due to cold. When they were brought to Maheshkhali Upazila Health Complex, Ridwan was declared dead by the doctor on duty. The rest returned home after getting medical treatment," UP Chairman Mir Kashem said. 

"Locals recovered the body of Muhammad Neshar floating in the water around 10:30pm after he went missing while working in the salt fields. Md Ansar's body was recovered data round 11:30pm. Meanwhile, another laborer named Sona Mia was rescued and brought to the upazila health complex. He is currently under treatment," he added. 

 

Cyclone Mocha / Maheshkhali

