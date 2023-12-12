3 killed as two cars collide in Purbachal

A collision between two cars on the 300 Feet Road in Dhaka's Purbachal area resulted in the death of three people today. The accident also left four people injured.

The accident took place near the Bhuiyan bridge near the Kanchan road area at around 9am on Tuesday (12 December), said the Fire Service.

"Three people died in the accident. Police have moved the two vehicles from the road. The body of the deceased is currently kept at the police station," Rupganj police station inspector (Investigation) Zubair Hossain said.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Kurmitola Hospital in the capital.

According to the fire service citing eyewitnesses, the tire of a Dhaka-bound car exploded and it lost control. There was a head-on collision with another car coming from Dhaka. One passenger died on the spot.

On receiving information, a team from Kanchan Fire Service came and cut the door of the cars and rescued the injured.

Later, 6 passengers were rescued with serious injuries and sent to Kurmitola Hospital, two passengers died on the way.

The remaining four passengers are undergoing treatment at the hospital.