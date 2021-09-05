3 killed as train hits microbus in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 02:30 pm

Related News

3 killed as train hits microbus in Moulvibazar

The accident took place today at 12.30pm leaving three dead on the spot

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three people were killed and at least five others injured in a collision between a train and a Noah microbus at Bhatera area in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

The accident took place today at 12.30pm leaving three dead on the spot, local UP chairman confirmed TBS.

According to local sources, The Sylhet-bound intercity 'Parabat Express' train hit the microbus when the vehicle tried to cross the rail line in haste. 

However, Kulaura Railway Station Master Muhibur Rahman could not confirm the number of casualties.

"The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Bhatera Union Parishad Chairman Nazrul Islam said, adding that three of them were rescued in critical condition.

Top News

Accident / Moulvibazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places