3 killed as train hits microbus in Moulvibazar

Three people were killed and at least five others injured in a collision between a train and a Noah microbus at Bhatera area in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

The accident took place today at 12.30pm leaving three dead on the spot, local UP chairman confirmed TBS.

According to local sources, The Sylhet-bound intercity 'Parabat Express' train hit the microbus when the vehicle tried to cross the rail line in haste.

However, Kulaura Railway Station Master Muhibur Rahman could not confirm the number of casualties.

"The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Bhatera Union Parishad Chairman Nazrul Islam said, adding that three of them were rescued in critical condition.