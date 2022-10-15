3 killed in Shitalakshya boat capsize

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 10:07 am

Shitalakshya River
Shitalakshya River

At least three people were killed after an engine-powered boat capsized in Narayanganj's River Shitalakshya on Friday (14 October).

The incident took place at around 10:30pm in the Nabiganj Ghat area of the city.

The deceased are – Shah Poran Jim, Forhad Shaon, and Rifat, each aged between 18-19, Narayanganj Sadar River Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Forkan Uddin told The Business Standard.

Of the victims, Forhad and Rifat were college students, and Shahporan was a job-holder at a private organisation. 

Around 13 people boarded the boat to Hajiganj Ghat from Nabiganj Ferry Ghat yesterday morning.

"Three died after the boat capsized. The others managed to swim ashore. We are investigating the matter," the SI added.

According to the boat operator and the passengers, the boat capsized as all the people aboard flocked at the front area of the boat which caused the boat to tilt. 

Two bodies were fished out at around 11pm and another one at midnight, said Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Fakhruddin Ahmed.

The boat operator, Alamgir, was detained for carrying passengers exceeding his vessel's capacity, said SI Forkan.

     

