5 killed, 30 injured in Sitakunda oxygen plant explosion

At least five people were killed and 30 more injured after an oxygen plant in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram caught fire due to an explosion on Saturday.

The incident took place around 4:30pm today at the oxygen plant of Seema Re-Rolling Mill in Kadamrasulpur area of the port city.

Residents within a radius of up to two kilometers from the plant felt the tremor of the explosion.

Chattogram Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah said, "Five bodies were recovered from the scene till 6.36pm and 30 injured were sent to Chattagong Medical College and Hospital."

Shamsul Alam (65), a shopkeeper, is among the dead.

His son Raihan Uddin said, "My father was working at his shop around half a kilometer away from the plant. A piece of iron from the plant fell on my father's shoulder and he died on the spot."

Nine units of Sitakunda and Kumira Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 5.40pm, said Officer-in-Charge of Fire Service Media Cell Deputy Assistant Director Shajahan Sikder.

Alauddin Talukdar, assistant sub inspector at Chittagong Medical College police outpost, said he heard of three deaths in the explosion so far.

Oxygen cylinders were seen scattered around at the plant premises.

Earlier on 4 June last year, a devastating fire at BM Container Depot killed 50 people and injured more than two hundred people.

Sitakunda region in Chattogram has developed heavy industry ranging from ship breaking industry, oxygen plant and steel industry.