3 killed in separate road accidents in Brahmanbaria

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Brahmanbaria on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway and Cumilla-Sylhet highway on Wednesday (28 June).

The accidents occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Budhanti area of Bijoynagar Upazila and on the Cumilla-Shylet highway in Kasba of Sayedabad Upazila, Khantihata Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Akul Chandra Biswas told The Business Standard.

"At 8:30 in the morning, a CNG-powered autorickshaw coming from Madhabpur in Habiganj was hit by another truck coming from the opposite direction in the Budhanti area. The autorickshaw fell into the ditch on the side of the highway and killed the two passengers of the autorickshaw," he added.

One of the victims has been identified as Jhulekha Begum, 40, from Kasba Upazila's Sayedabad.

"Julekha Begum died when a speeding pickup van ran over her while crossing the highway at Sayedabad bus stand at 9am," police added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the district headquarters hospital morgue for post-mortem.