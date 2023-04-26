3 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Dinajpur, Dhaka-Mawa highway

Three people have been killed in separate motorcycle accidents that took place in Dinajpur and on the Dhaka-Mawa highway.

In Dinajpur, A man and his nephew were killed on Wednesday when a bus rammed a motorbike on the Dinajpur-Phulbari road at Chuniapara in Fhulbari upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Babul Hossain, 55, son of Asim Uddin and Sohan, 35, son of Masum.

Both of them were staff at the Eloari land office in Phulbari upazila.

Hasan Mohammad Rubel, sub-inspector of Kotwali police station, said the accident occurred around 9am when the bus hit the motorbike carrying Babul and Sohan while they were heading towards their workplace.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed and two others were injured as their motorbike lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Srinagar Hashara area on Dhaka-Mawa Highway on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Al-Amin, 25, a resident of Ufulki village of Tangail.

The accident occurred around 9:30pm.

Locals rushed them to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the duty doctor declared Al Amin dead.

One of the injured was sent to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation Hospital.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in charge of the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.