3 killed in Rangpur road accident

Total three people were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses at Chiklee Doalipara point on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway under Taraganj upazila here on Tuesday (10 January).

Two of the deceased were identified as Abul Kamal, 40, of Chirirbandar upazila and Muslim Uddin, 38, of Rabeyar Mour in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur district.

The identity of another deceased could not be known immediately, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rangpur Highway Circle Zahidur Rahman Chowdhury confirmed to BSS.

"The mishap occurred when a Dinajpur bound passenger bus 'Saimon' from Dhaka and Rangpur bound another bus 'Tripti' from Saidpur collided from the opposite directions killing two persons and injuring seven others on the spot at 7:25am," Chowdhury said.

Being informed, police immediately rushed to the spot, rescued two bodies and injured persons and sent them to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex (TUHC) and Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RpMCH).

"One of the injured passengers died at TUHC while the others are undergoing treatment at TUHC and RpMCH," said Taraganj Highway police station OC Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed.

"We have seized the buses from the spot," the OC said, adding that a case has been lodged with Taraganj police station in this connection.