3 killed in Rangpur road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report  
28 November, 2021, 10:10 am
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 10:26 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

Three people were killed and two were injured in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur on Saturday night after a truck ran over a rickshaw van on the Dhaka-Dinajpur Highway.

Two women and one man were killed on the spot near the Taraganj Upazila Health Complex area.

All of them were workers of a local shoe factory.

One of the deceased was Sathi Begum, 35.

The other two victims are yet to be identified, confirmed Taraganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faruk Hossain to the Business Standard.

"At around 7:30pm on Saturday, some factory workers were heading home in a rickshaw van.

"A speeding truck ran over the van when it reached near the Taraganj Upazila Health Complex killing three people on the spot. The vehicle and its driver fled the scene following the accident," he said.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

"Efforts are underway to catch the culprit. Bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy. A case has already been filed in this regard," OC Faruk added.

