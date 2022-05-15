3 killed in Rajshahi road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 01:51 pm

3 killed in Rajshahi road accident

Three people, including a child, were killed today in a road accident after being crushed under the wheels of a trolley at Rajshahi's Naohata upazila.

The deceased were identified as infant Maryam, her mother Bithi, and motorcyclist Abdul Mannan – all hailed from Naogaon.

The accident took place in front of Naohata's Amaan cold storage on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway at 10:30am on Sunday (15 May), Paba police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Farid Hossain confirmed.

"At first, two motorcycles collided on the highway, and four people – both the drivers and the pillion riders – riding the bikes fell on the middle of the road," he said adding, "At the time, a trolley coming from Naogaon ran over them leaving two people dead on the spot."

"The two other injured were rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor pronounced the woman passenger dead," the OC added.

Reportedly, police recovered the dead bodies from the spot and took them to the police station.

road accident / rajshahi

