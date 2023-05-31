3 killed in Panchagarh road crash

Three people were killed and one person was injured when a tractor crashed on a motorbike on the Boda-Debiganj highway at Kalurhat Kathari in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Touhidul Islam, 35, son of Almas Ali, Amin Sheikh, 48, son of Rajab Ali and Almas Alim 55, son of Mozammel Haque of Boda municipality area.

Quoting witnesses, Jamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Debiganj Police Station, said, "The accident occurred in the morning when the wood-laden tractor hit the motorbike carrying four people, leaving two motorcyclists dead on the spot and two others injured."

The injured were taken to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex at first and then shifted to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

Police could not arrest anyone as the driver of the tractor managed to flee the scene.