3 killed in oil tanker train-bus collision in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

3 killed in oil tanker train-bus collision in Ctg

TBS Report
07 March, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:09 am
3 killed in oil tanker train-bus collision in Ctg

At least three people, including a railway points man, were killed as an oil tanker train and a bus collided at a level crossing in Chattogram's EPZ area on Monday (6 March).

The accident occurred at the Padma-Meghna-Jamuna oil depot under EPZ police station at around 9:30pm yesterday night.

The deceased are railway points man Md Azizul Hoque, 28, driver of the bus Asaduzzaman, 30, and his assistant Miton Kanti Dey, 25.

Confirming the matter with The Business Standard, EPZ police station OC Abdul Karim said, "Azizul died on the spot. The others died after being taken to Chattpgram Medical College Hospital (CMCH)."

A witness, Abdul Malek, chief yard master of CGPY, said, "The deceased points man was doing maintenance work on oil wagons. The bus tried to cross the level crossing despite being asked to wait.

"At one point it hit the locomotive of an oil tanker killing one on the spot and critically injuring the other two."
 

Top News

train-bus collision / Accident / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

17h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

16h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

20h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters