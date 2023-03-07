3 killed in oil tanker train-bus collision in Ctg

At least three people, including a railway points man, were killed as an oil tanker train and a bus collided at a level crossing in Chattogram's EPZ area on Monday (6 March).

The accident occurred at the Padma-Meghna-Jamuna oil depot under EPZ police station at around 9:30pm yesterday night.

The deceased are railway points man Md Azizul Hoque, 28, driver of the bus Asaduzzaman, 30, and his assistant Miton Kanti Dey, 25.

Confirming the matter with The Business Standard, EPZ police station OC Abdul Karim said, "Azizul died on the spot. The others died after being taken to Chattpgram Medical College Hospital (CMCH)."

A witness, Abdul Malek, chief yard master of CGPY, said, "The deceased points man was doing maintenance work on oil wagons. The bus tried to cross the level crossing despite being asked to wait.

"At one point it hit the locomotive of an oil tanker killing one on the spot and critically injuring the other two."

