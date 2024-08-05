Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana have left the capital Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation. People have also taken over the Ganobhaban, the doors of which were opened this (5 August) afternoon.

This live update has ended. Here are all the developments as reported by our correspondents from 2pm Monday [5 August] to 10:25pm

10:25pm

National Parliament to be dissolved to form interim government

President Md Sahabuddin held a meeting at Bangabhaban in the presence of the chiefs of the three forces, leaders of various political parties, and representatives of civil society, reports Prothom Alo.

During the meeting, it was decided that the National Parliament would be dissolved as soon as possible to form an interim government.

The military will take steps to normalise the current situation.

10:05pm

Unidentified men vandalised Sherpur District Jail and set it on fire. At that time, 518 prisoners escaped, according to authorities.

10pm

At least 110 people have died in clashes around the country, most of whom have been shot during the period before and after Hasina's departure.

The highest deaths so far have been recorded in Dhaka, with a staggering 71 deaths registered in five hospitals.

9:45pm

At least 50 people were injured in day-long clashes with police and Awami League men in Narayanganj.

Meanwhile, Awami League leader Shamim Osman's house in Jamtala, his grandfather's house in Chashara, and brother Salim Osman's house in North Chashara were attacked and set on fire.

8:33pm

People in Cox's Bazar started to join the Shaheed Minar and some other spots of the district in the afternoon as the news of the resignation of Sheikh Hasina broke out.

Around 4pm, the AL office located near Cox's Bazar's Lal Dighi was vandalised and set on fire. At the same time, Nid Mahal, a residential hotel owned by Whip Saimum Sarwar Kamal, a member of parliament from Cox's Bazar-3, was also vandalised and burned down.

Photo: Nupa Alam

At 4:45pm, the Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station was attacked and vandalised. Similarly, the home of the late AL leader AKM Mozammel Haque on Cox's Bazar Airport Road was set on fire.

The Bangabandhu mural in front of the Cox's Bazar Development Authority office and the school for the disabled, Arunodaya, was vandalised.

Pictures of Bangabandhu and Sheikh Hasina were removed from the Water Development Board office, Cox's Bazar hospital, and Press Club.

8:22pm

In Gazipur, hundreds of people threw bricks at the Gazipur Metropolitan Police headquarters during a march this afternoon.

Afterward, attacks were carried out on the residences of the Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zaida Khatun and her son, former mayor Jahangir Alam.

There was also a clash between people and BGB members at the Mawna Chawrasta point of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Photo: Mohammad Asaduzzaman Saad

During this, the protesters stopped a BGB vehicle, and the BGB fired 7-8 rounds in self-defense.

At that time, two helicopters circled over the scene. Shortly after, the clashes spread to the Rangila Bazar area in Sreepur on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

During this time, two buses carrying BGB members were set on fire.

Army personnel later arrived at the scene and controlled the situation.

8:15pm

Offices of Independent TV, Somoy TV, ATN News have been vandalised, confirmed staff of the corresponding media houses.

8:06pm

Shops in front of the capital's Japan Garden City are being looted, residents of the area told TBS.

7:25pm

Coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement have said all protesters must work toward protecting the country and refrain from any violence.

"We have to protect this country. All of this state's assets and properties belong to the people," one of the coordinators Nahid Islam told the media this evening.

Asked about recent unrest and vandalism happening all around the country involving clashes with protesters, he said, "We urge the protesters to refrain from any violence, attacks, looting and vandalism.

7:20pm

Two teams of army personnel have been deployed to rescue police members in Badda who are surrounded by thousands of people, reported our correspondent from the spot.

7:18pm

A man died after being shot during a clash between police and the public in the capital's Uttara.

The deceased, identified as Shekhor, 40, died while undergoing treatment at Uttara Adhunik Medical College, an on-duty doctor of the hospital's emergency department told The Business Standard.

7:16pm

The house of Md Jahangir, commissioner of Ward 37 in Badda, has been vandalised and looted, reported our correspondent from the spot.

7:08pm

Police stuck in Badda police station have been firing blank shots and tear gas in an attempt to make an escape as thousands of people surround the area, reported our correspondent from the spot.

6:53pm

The Indian Railways has announced that it has suspended all train services with Bangladesh in view of the current situation in the country, reports The Economic Times.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has put the Indo-Bangladesh border on high alert for the next 48 hours starting today (5 August).

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary reached Kolkata today to keep a close watch and monitor the developments.

6:35pm

Sheikh Hasina has landed at Uttar Pradesh's Hindon Air Base in a C-130 transport aircraft, sources have said.

The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.

Ghaziabad is part of NCR Region, which is very close to New Delhi.

6:13pm

The office of ATN News in Karwan Bazar has been vandalised.

Photo: Jahir Rayhan

5:40pm

Clashes have been reported in front of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Headquarters in Dhaka.

The clash erupted as people tried to enter the headquarters.

5:30pm

People have entered the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

5:24pm

People were seen vandalising the chief justice's residence.

Our correspondent from the spot reported several people were seen jumping over the wall into the CJ's residence.

A sculpture of Bangabandhu in front of Shilpakala Academy has been vandalised.

5:11pm

Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi-32 on fire

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, also known as Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32, has been set on fire. At around 3:00pm, the fire was raging there. People were chanting slogans at the time.

Bangabandhu's sculpture at Bijoy Sarani was also under attack.

Photo: Shahadat Biplob

Awami League Dhanmondi, Dhaka district office set on fire

People set fire to the Awami League Dhaka district office. They set the fire at around 4:00pm on Monday. At the time, the fire spread to a nearby gas cylinder shop.

People also set fire to Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office in Dhanmondi 3/A in the capital.

5:00pm

People vandalised a vehicle of NTV in the capital's Khejurbagan area.

5:00pm

Fakhrul calls on countrymen to remain calm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the countrymen to remain calm.

In a message today, he said, today's meeting with the army chief went well. He asked me to inform the countrymen through you [reporters].

4:55pm

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) is closed now, said Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport.

4:53pm

Dhaka_5 August_Parliament premises on fire. Photo: TBS

At the Parliament, smoke clouds could be seen forming overhead. People who entered the premises have been vandalising and looting the building.

4:30pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal's house in Dhanmondi has been vandalised.

Thousands of protesters broke through the gate and entered the minister's residence at around 3:30pm.

Smoke was also seen coming from inside the house, where vandalism continued.

4:15pm

People entered the parliament premises.

People entered the parliament premises. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

4:13pm

People have taken over Ganobhaban, the official residence of the prime minister of Bangladesh as Sheikh Hasina has fled Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation.

Some were seen taking out sofa, chickens, meat, vegetables, suitcases, and other things from the Ganobhaban at around 3:30pm.

One youth was seen posing for camera after taking a goat, another a comforter, while a man took a duck and another youth took a rabbit.

4:10pm

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said an intermin government will be formed formed.

At the same time, every death and other atrocity will be investigated, he said in a press briefing this afternoon.

Zaman said Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her position and thus an interim government will be formed.

4:05pm

A group of agitators threw bricks at the Uttara East police station. In response, the police fired blank shots, which caused panic among the crowd. People quickly scattered and took shelter in various alleys.

4:00pm

A statue of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of the Prime Minister's Office has been vandalised.

People began destroying the statue soon after news break of Hasina fleeing the country.

Protesters are heading toward Ganobhaban from Badda area. Photo: Shahadat Biplob

3:47pm

People are heading towards Ganobhaban. The army personnel are allowing them to proceed. The barricade at Shyamoli has been lifted.



People from Shyamoli area heading towards Ganobhaban. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

3:40pm

Police members confined inside Jatrabari Police Station were reportedly firing gunshots. Many reportedly received bullet wounds.

2:30pm

In separate incidents, at least 11 people have been killed and 35 people have been shot during clashes in Lakshmipur and Rajshahi.

In Lakhshmipur, a total of seven dead bodies were recovered from in front of former Jubo League leader and Sadar upazila Chairman AKM Salah Uddin Tipu's house in the district's Tamiz Market area.

In Rajshahi, at least 35 people have been shot during clashes between the public, police and Awami League men for over an hour.

2:00pm

Three people have been killed after they sustained bullet injuries during a clash between law enforcers and protesters in the capital's Jatrabari area today (5 August).

Several received bullet wounds in Badda. Photo: Shahdat Biplob

The deceased are Rasel, 25, Abdur Rahman, 30, and Rakib Hossain.

Chases and counter-chases between law and order forces around 10am in Kajla area of Jatrabari. At one stage of the conflict, three people were shot, reports Prothom Alo.

Sumon, a passerby, brought bullet-hit Russell to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Then the doctor declared him dead at 11:40am.

Pedestrian Suman said Russell was shot under the Kajala Bridge. He has bullet marks on his head.

Around 1.30pm, two more bullet-hit people were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctor on duty there declared them dead.

At one stage of the clash in front of Jatrabari police station, law enforcement forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells at the protesters.