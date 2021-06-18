3 killed in Cumilla bus-car collision

Three people were killed following a collision between a bus and a car on Dhaka-Chattagram highway at Cumilla's Suagazi U-turn early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Miraz Hossain, 18, hailing from Natun Badda of Khilgaon Taltola area in Dhaka, Fakhrul Alam Dulal, 52, hailing from Hamandi area of Laxmipur Upazila and Belal Hossain, 35, from Rampura. Belal was driving the Noakhali-bound car.

The collision took place between two vehicles around 2:45 am while a Dhaka-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan was taking a U-turn, leaving two dead on the spot and Belal critically injured, said Moynamati Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anisur Rahman.

Later, Belal died on the way to the hospital.

On information, police recovered the bodies.