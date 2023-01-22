3 killed as bus and motorcycle collide head-on in Faridpur

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Dhaka-bound bus in Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur. Enraged bystanders lit the bus on fire after the accident.

The accident took place in Mansurabad area of the upazila around 1:30pm on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Moin Uddin Sheikh, 35, from Dharmadi area of Nagarkanda Upazila of the district, his daughter Tabassum, 10, and Saurabh Matabbar, 16, son of Miraj Matabbar of Mazhardia area of Bhanga Upazila. All three of them were riding on the motorcycle, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Faridpur Police (Bhanga circle) Md Helal Uddin Bhuiyan.

He said a Star Line Paribahan bus heading from Gopalganj to Dhaka collided head-on with a motorcycle.

Moin Uddin and Sourabh Matabbar died on the spot. Tabassum was taken to a local hospital in a critical condition, where she succumbed to her death.

After the incident, people in the area blocked the road and set fire to the bus. Upon receiving the information, officers from Bhanga police station and highway police went to the spot and brought the situation under control.