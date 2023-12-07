3 killed in accidents in Savar, Dhamrai

Three people lost their lives, and two others sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Savar and Dhamrai today.

The deceased have been identified as Ismail Hossain, 17, Rubel Parvez, 32, and Abdul Mannan, 23. Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

The injured were rescued and admitted to a local hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Confirming the accidents, Sheikh Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station, told The Business Standard that at around 8.30 am, Ismail Hossain, a motorcyclist, lost his life on the spot after being struck by a covered van while attempting a U-turn in the Prantik area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar.

Ismail's father, Khalil Mia, who was also on the motorcycle, sustained severe injuries. He was promptly rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment, the police official said.

The deceased's body was recovered from the scene, and the driver of the covered van was apprehended.

In the second incident, pedestrians Rubel Parvez and Abdul Mannan lost their lives when a Dhaka-bound Selfie Transport bus ran over them at the Dhulivita bus stand area of the Dhaka-Aricha highway at around 8.30 am. Another individual was injured in the accident.

Following this incident, the bus responsible for the accident was seized, but its driver managed to escape.