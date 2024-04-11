5 killed in Sadarghat launch accident, 2 detained

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2024, 06:17 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

At least five people were killed after a launch rope reportedly tore down during a faulty parking attempt by another launch in Dhaka's Sadarghat. Police have detained two individuals in connection with the incident.

River Police Superintendent of Police Ashik Saeed confirmed the death toll to the Business Standard stating that five people who were critically injured initially, are now dead.

"Two persons have been detained. Police will verify their involvement in the incident," he added.

"The incident occurred at around 2:54 pm today (11 April)," said Zainal Abedin, joint commissioner, Traffic-Sadarghat River Port.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Two launches, MV Tasrif-4 and MV Pubali-1, were tied to the ghat with ropes. When another launch named Farhan tried to enter between the two launches, the rope of MV Tasrif-4 tore down."

"The Farhan launch was reportedly parking too fast, which caused the rope of the Tusharif 4 to break," he said.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incident, the joint commissioner said.

