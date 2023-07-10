3 killed, 40 injured in clash over dispute regarding auction of jackfruit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 08:24 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Three people have been killed and 40 have been injured after a clash broke out between two parties over a dispute regarding the auction of a jackfruit in Sunamganj. 

"A clash broke out between the two parties inside a mosque in Hasnabaz village of Joykalash union at around 11am on Monday (10 July). After receiving the news, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control. Three people were arrested in connection with the incident," Shantiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Khaled Chowdhury said.

The deceased have been identified as Md Babul Mia, 58, Nurul Islam, 42, and Md Shahjahan, 36. The names and identities of the injured were not immediately known.

Shantiganj Thana police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

According to locals and police sources, a person donated a jackfruit to the Hasnabaz village mosque. This jackfruit was auctioned in the presence of the villagers in the mosque and a price was negotiated. When the group in favor of Deen Islam raised their voices saying that they could not hear the price, the groups supporting Sunu Mia and Junab Ali of the same village started an argument saying while everyone else could hear it, why couldn't they. 

The situation escalated and the two groups clashed with native weapons. Supporters of Deen Islam, Babul Mia and Nurul Islam were killed on the spot. Shahjahan Mia, who was a supporter of Sunu Mia and Junab Ali, died on the way to Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital with serious injuries.

According to hospital sources, the condition of another 2/3 people is critical.

"I heard after the incident in the upazila parishad meeting. Such an unexpected incident over a jackfruit is very sad," Joykalash Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdul Basit Sujan said. 

 

 

