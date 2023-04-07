3 killed, 3 injured in pickup truck-autorickshaw collision in Cox's Bazar

A head-on collision between a pickup truck and an autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila has killed 3 people and left 3 others injured on Friday (7 April).

The incident took place at 7am in Shahid ATM Zafar Alam Arakan Road (Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Road) in Bharabridge area of Khunia Palong Union of Ramu Upazila, said local UP Chairman Abdul Haque.

"The autorickshaw was severely damaged. Three people were killed on the spot. The three injured have been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for treatment," he said.

He mentioned that all the victims were passengers of the autorickshaw, but, he could not confirm their identities at that time.

The UP chairman also said that the bodies of the dead were recovered by highway police and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital Morgue.