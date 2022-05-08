3 killed, 25 injured as two buses collide in Manikganj

3 killed, 25 injured as two buses collide in Manikganj

At least three people were killed and 25 others injured as two buses collided at Muljan of Manikganj on Sunday. 

The deceased could not be identified immediately. 

Police said that the accident took place when a Shalfi Paribahan bus collided with a Janani Paribahan bus in the opposite direction, leaving three people dead on the spot and 25 others injured, reports Somoy. 

Of the injured, the condition of eight people is critical. 

The incident comes a day after seven people were killed and dozens injured when a bus of National Travels from Dhaka collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of Siam Paribahan on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul road of Natore.

