3 killed, 215 shot: Dhaka medical painted red with blood 

Every few minutes, another ambulance arrives at the emergency zone of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Three dead bodies have been brought in. There's 215 already with bullet wounds as of 7:31pm.

There's death. There's despair. But, there's also disgust.

The body of one Tahidul Islam, 22, has just been brought to the emergency room.

His friend starts listing off the details. "He was a private employee in a DOHS office. His father is Mannar Sarker. He was shot by those goons in Farmgate," he said, anger and sadness mingled into one.

Then comes another interruption. Yet another ambulance.

When the ambulance fails to bring the injured, they come in rickshaws. Friends and well-wishers carry them in.

The number of injured has already rolled into 101.

The second body to arrive was also too young to have died, let alone be killed.

Abdullah Siddiqui, 22, a second year student at the Habibullah Bahar College in Shantinagar was also shot dead in Jigatola.

His parents were yet to arrive. Perhaps, they hadn't heard the news yet.

His friends, however, were preparing to take his body away.

"We are taking him to Shahbagh," one of them declared.

It's where Abdullah's journey started today. It is where it would end.

Within a few minutes another body had been brought in.

Rezaul Karim Rouf, a student of Daffodil International University, was shot dead during a clash in Karwan bazar.

Doctors fear the numbers – of both dead and injured – will only rise in the night to come.