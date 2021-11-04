3 killed, 20 injured in Narsingdi clash over UP election

04 November, 2021, 09:30 am
Representational Image
Three people were killed in a clash between two groups at the Alokbali union in the Narsingdi district early Thursday over union parishad election.

Twenty others were injured in the clash, reports Prothom Alo.

However, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately. 

Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Saheb Ali Pathan confirmed the news and said the police brought the situation under control.

Narsingdi Sadar Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Sawkatul Alam said the dead bodies have been kept in the morgue of Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. 

Earlier on 28 October, two persons were killed and over 30 others were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups over establishing dominance in Kacharikandi village of Narsingdi. 

