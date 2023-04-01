3 Juba Dal men expelled for assaulting journos during BNP's Iftar party

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 04:26 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Total three Juba Dal leaders of its Dhaka metropolitan north unit have been expelled in connection with Friday's (31 March) attack on journalists at BNP's iftar party in Pallabi, Mirpur.

Those who have been expelled are -- Md Ismail Hossain, joint general secretary of Juba Dal's Ward no 6 unit under Pallabi thana; Md Asif, joint secretary of Juba Dal's Rupnagar than unit; and Jewel Khan, former vice president of Juba Dal's Pallabi than unit.

"The leaders were expelled for being involved in anti-organisational activities and creating chaos," read a press release issued by Kamruzzaman Dulal, office secretary of the Juba Dal Central Executive Committee on Saturday (1 April).

Juba Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku and General Secretary (acting) Shafiqul Islam Milton have already implemented this decision, the notice added.

Some journalists were attacked reportedly by activists of BNP at an iftar party at a community centre in Dhaka's Mirpur-2 area on yesterday evening.

BNP's Pallabi and Rupnagar thana units under Dhaka South city had arranged the iftar.

Some BNP leaders and activists locked into an altercation at the venue with journalists who went there to cover the program.

At one stage, they attacked journalists, leaving some media workers, including NTV special correspondent Imrul Ahsan Jony, Desh TV cameraperson Ujjal and News24 cameraperson Ajnabi, reports UNB. 

At the beginning of his speech, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

He later alleged that some agents of the government in disguise as BNP activists came to the iftar party and created the untoward incident.

